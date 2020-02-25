Ireland’s two main center-right parties to hold further post-election talks



Election posters of candidates of various political parties are displayed during the build-up to Ireland's national election, in Cork, Ireland, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Election posters of candidates of various political parties are displayed during the build-up to Ireland's national election, in Cork, Ireland, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

February 25, 2020

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The leaders of Ireland’s two largest center-right parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, held preliminary talks on Tuesday and said they agreed to meet again in a bid to break the deadlock created by an inconclusive parliamentary election on Feb. 8.

But the Fine Gael leader, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, said his party continued to prepare to enter opposition.

“Both sides agreed to meet again at a future point,” Varadkar said in a statement after what he described as “a preliminary meeting”.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Heinrich)