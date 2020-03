A man walks his dog near a closed bar, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Dublin, Ireland, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff A man walks his dog near a closed bar, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Dublin, Ireland, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

March 29, 2020

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ten more patients have died from COVID-19 infections in Ireland to bring the total death toll to 46, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

It confirmed 200 new confirmed cases for a total of 2,615.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)