Ireland regulator opens data privacy probes into TikTok



FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

September 14, 2021

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s data privacy regulator has opened two inquiries into Chinese-owned short-video platform TikTok related to the processing of personal data of users aged under 18 and the transfers by TikTok of personal data to China.

Ireland is the lead regulator of TikTok under the European Union’s strict data privacy laws as the firm’s European headquarters are based in Dublin.

