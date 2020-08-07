Ireland expects significant number of COVID-19 cases in coming days



FILE PHOTO: People learn to windsurf in Rusheen Bay amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Galway, Ireland, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

August 7, 2020

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland expects to see a significant number of COVID-19 cases in the next few days after reporting its highest number of daily cases in 11 weeks on Friday and reimposing restrictions in three counties, the country’s acting chief medical officer said.

“It’s quite likely that we’re going to have significant numbers over the next few days. The imposition of these measures from tonight will not result in an appreciable difference for at least a number of days,” Ronan Glynn told a news conference.

“Whatever is going to happen over the next week is already in train and there is very little any of us can do about that. What we want to do is impact and mitigate spread and the number of cases we will see the week after next.”

