Iraq’s designated prime minister says to control arms, fight corruption

April 9, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Iraq’s designated prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Thursday that arms should only be in government’s hands.

The designated PM, who was named by president Barham Salih earlier on Thursday also said in a televised speech the key objectives for his government will be to fight corruption and return displaced people back home.

