Iraqi parliament adjourns session to approve new cabinet due to lack of quorum: TV

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi arrives at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi arrives at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

March 1, 2020

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraq’s parliament adjourned again on Sunday a session to approve the cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi because of a lack of quorum, state TV said.

Lawmakers had already on Thursday failed to agree on a new government, prolonging deadlock and delaying attempts to resolve unprecedented mass unrest and has stalled the country’s recovery from years of war.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Potter)

