Iraqi migrant sentenced in Germany for rape and murder of 14-year-old

Thursday, July 11, 2019

An Iraqi asylum seeker is sentenced to life behind bars in Germany for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl. 22-year-old Ali Bashar was convicted Wednesday in connection with the death of Susanna Feldman.

This comes after a four month long trial, which sparked major protests over Germany’s asylum policy. Prosecutors say Bashar likely won’t be deported back to Iraq due to laws barring criminals from being deported if they face the death penalty in their home country.

“Two questions have been raised: one of them is whether deportation is to be expected or not. My answer is no. According to the Iraqi code of law, he deserves death penalty, and Germany cannot extradite anyone who could face the death penalty.” — Joerg Ziegler, attorney

Prosecutors said Bashar will likely serve out his entire life sentence with little chance of being released on parole due to the severity of his crime.