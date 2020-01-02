Trending

Pentagon: U.S. air strike kills commander of Iran backed Quds Force

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:48 PM PT — Thursday, January 2, 2020

The Pentagon has confirmed the commander of the Iranian-backed terror group Quds Force is dead. In a statement, the Defense Department said Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. air strike near the airport in Baghdad on Thursday.

The Pentagon said Soleimani was one of the leaders who was behind recent attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and other U.S. military bases across Iraq.

Defense officials said his death will prevent future attacks on U.S. interests.

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP)

The head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces was also killed in the strike. Separate reports claimed U.S. marines arrested two other pro-Iranian leaders, including Badr Organization Commander Hadi al-Amiri.

Shortly after the news broke, President Trump tweeted out a picture of the American flag.

Sen. Lindsey Graham thanked the president for “standing up for America.”

Sen. Tom Cotton also weighed in, stating that Soleimani “got what he richly deserved.”

In 2019, the State Department designated Quds Force, which is part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as a terrorist organization.

“The IRGC FTO designation highlights that Iran is an outlaw regime that uses terrorism as a key tool of statecraft and that the IRGC, part of Iran’s official military, has engaged in terrorist activity or terrorism since its inception 40 years ago,” read the Department of State’s April fact sheet. “The Iranian regime has made a clear choice not only to fund and equip, but also to fuel terrorism, violence and unrest across the Middle East and around the world at the expense of its own people.”

Map shows airstrikes on U.S. embassy and airport in Baghdad.

