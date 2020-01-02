Pentagon: U.S. air strike kills commander of Iran backed Quds Force

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:48 PM PT — Thursday, January 2, 2020

The Pentagon has confirmed the commander of the Iranian-backed terror group Quds Force is dead. In a statement, the Defense Department said Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. air strike near the airport in Baghdad on Thursday.

#BREAKING: Pentagon statement on Iraqi airstrike: “At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.” pic.twitter.com/ZFnBoSuzmr — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 3, 2020

The Pentagon said Soleimani was one of the leaders who was behind recent attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and other U.S. military bases across Iraq.

Defense officials said his death will prevent future attacks on U.S. interests.

The head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces was also killed in the strike. Separate reports claimed U.S. marines arrested two other pro-Iranian leaders, including Badr Organization Commander Hadi al-Amiri.

Shortly after the news broke, President Trump tweeted out a picture of the American flag.

Sen. Lindsey Graham thanked the president for “standing up for America.”

I appreciate President @realDonaldTrump’s bold action against Iranian aggression. To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton also weighed in, stating that Soleimani “got what he richly deserved.”

Qassem Soleimani masterminded Iran’s reign of terror for decades, including the deaths of hundreds of Americans. Tonight, he got what he richly deserved, and all those American soldiers who died by his hand also got what they deserved: justice. https://t.co/1wkjtvj2QA — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 3, 2020

In 2019, the State Department designated Quds Force, which is part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as a terrorist organization.

“The IRGC FTO designation highlights that Iran is an outlaw regime that uses terrorism as a key tool of statecraft and that the IRGC, part of Iran’s official military, has engaged in terrorist activity or terrorism since its inception 40 years ago,” read the Department of State’s April fact sheet. “The Iranian regime has made a clear choice not only to fund and equip, but also to fuel terrorism, violence and unrest across the Middle East and around the world at the expense of its own people.”