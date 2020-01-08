Iraqi citizens denounce Iran strike on al-Asad, Erbil, demand pullout of Iranian, U.S. forces

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Iraqi citizens are condemning the latest rocket attack on their country by Iran. Wednesday reports said many Iraqis, who live in areas affected by the latest Iranian strike, were not aware of the reasons behind the strike.

Iraqi citizens said the Ayatollah regime inflicted pointless death and destruction on their country. On Tuesday, Iran targeted air bases in al-Asad and Erbil with dozens of missiles, which resulted in numerous casualties for Iraqi military personnel.

Residents said Iran and the U.S. shouldn’t use Iraqi territory to solve their disputes.

“From Tahrir Square, and in the name of all Iraqi revolutionaries, we demand the Iranian government and the United States to provide material and moral compensation to the Iraqi people for every missile that falls and every fallen martyr or wounded person,” stated one Iraqi protester.

The backlash is adding to the ongoing anti-government protests across Iraq, where citizens have denounced the mismanagement and corruption in Baghdad.