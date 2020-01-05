Iraq parliament passes resolution to expel foreign troops

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:25 AM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

Iraq’s parliament has voted in favor of a resolution to expel U.S. troops from the country. The resolution passed on Sunday and will revoke a prior agreement with Washington, which allowed it to send troops to the country to fight the Islamic State.

The move would require the government to draft a new law to cancel the existing agreement. If the legislation is passed, all foreign troops, including U.S. military personnel, will be expected to leave the country.

Reports said over 5,000 troops would be affected by the move and experts argued removing U.S. troops could allow the resurgence of the Islamic State.

This came after the United States announced the deployment of 3,500 additional troops to the Middle East amid growing tensions in the region. The U.S. is reportedly sending the troops to “serve as a response to threats throughout the region.”

The reinforcements will come from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division. They are being deployed to Iraq, Kuwait and other parts of the region.

“As previously announced, the Immediate Response Force brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division was alerted to prepare for deployment and are now being deployed,” read a statement from the Pentagon. “The brigade will deploy to Kuwait as an appropriate and precautionary action, in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities.”

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper previously announced the deployment of 750 additional troops on Tuesday.

“This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad,” stated Esper. “The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world.”

Approximately 750 #Soldiers will deploy to the region immediately & additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days. This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel… — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) January 1, 2020

14,000 U.S. troops remain deployed in the gulf region amid attacks on commercial shipping routes on the waterway.

