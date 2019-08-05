Iran’s Zarif says U.S. failed to build coalition in the Gulf

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks to the media during the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the United States was isolated in the world and was unable to create a coalition with its allies in the Gulf.
“The U.S. is standing alone in the world..it cannot create a coalition (in the Gulf),” he told a news conference.
The United States wanted to deprive Iran of its rights, he said.
