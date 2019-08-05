Iran’s Zarif says U.S. failed to build coalition in the Gulf



FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks to the media during the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo

August 5, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the United States was isolated in the world and was unable to create a coalition with its allies in the Gulf.

“The U.S. is standing alone in the world..it cannot create a coalition (in the Gulf),” he told a news conference.

The United States wanted to deprive Iran of its rights, he said.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Angus MacSwan)