Iran’s Zarif says nuclear deal talks with Germany were frank, serious



Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif shakes hands with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after their meeting in Teheran, Iran, June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Sabine Seibold Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif shakes hands with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after their meeting in Teheran, Iran, June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Sabine Seibold

June 10, 2019

TEHRAN (Reuters) – Iran and Germany held “frank and serious” talks on saving the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

“We had frank and serious talks with (visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko) Maas … Tehran will cooperate with EU signatories of the deal to save it,” Zarif told a joint news conference in Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi’ editing by John Stonestreet)