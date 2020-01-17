Iran’s supreme leader gives historic address, blames the U.S. for downing of Ukrainian plane

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:10 AM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently called the U.S. an enemy while addressing his nation. During his first weekly prayer sermon in Tehran since 2012, Khameni said Iran’s missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq was a “slap on the face” to a world power. He also said Iran has “divine support for attacking the U.S.”

Khameni told supporters Iranian General Qasem Solemani was a martyr and the strongest commander in the fight against terrorism. This follows the death of Quds Force leader by U.S. airstrikes. Iran’s supreme leader defended Iran’s armed forces and its retaliatory missile strike against U.S. targets.

“What took place, cannot be the work of any element other than the hand of God almighty,” he stated. “That day also, when the IRGC ( Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) missiles shattered the U.S. base, that day too shows the hand of God.”

Khameni then called for national unity and told supporters that Iran’s enemies were using the downing of the Ukrainian plane to overshadow Solemani’s death.

All 176 passengers aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight died when the plane was shot down shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport. Ukrainian officials are demanding the nation’s cooperation in a full investigation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also demanded Iran offer compensation for the families of the victims.