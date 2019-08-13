Iran’s seized tanker Grace 1 will be freed by Tuesday evening: Fars



FILE PHOTO: Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored after it was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored after it was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

August 13, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s seized oil tanker Grace 1 will be freed by Tuesday evening, the country’s semi-official Fars news agency quoted unidentified Gibraltar authorities as saying.

Gibraltar said on Tuesday it was seeking to de-escalate issues arising with Iran since the detention of the Grace 1 tanker by British marines in July.

