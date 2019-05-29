Iran’s Rouhani suggests U.S. talks possible if sanctions lifted, commitments met



FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Feb. 14 2019. Sergei Chirikov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Feb. 14 2019. Sergei Chirikov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signaled on Wednesday that talks with the United States might be possible if Washington lifted sanctions and met its commitments under a nuclear deal, state television said.

“Rouhani says door not closed if U.S. lifts sanctions, fulfills its commitments,” state run Press TV said.

