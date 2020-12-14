Iran’s Rouhani says execution of journalist Zam was based on law

December 14, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the execution of journalist Ruhollah Zam was carried out based on law and that Iran’s judiciary is independent.

“They (Europeans) have the right to comment, but Zam was executed upon a court’s ruling… I think it’s unlikely that this will hurt Iran-Europe relations,” Rouhani said in televised remarks. Some European countries have criticised the execution.

