Iran’s Rouhani accuses U.S. of inspiring protests in Iraq as death toll climbs

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT — Thursday, November 14, 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is accusing the U.S. of encouraging violent riots across the Middle East.

Speaking at the International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran Thursday, Rouhani said the ongoing protests in Iraq and Lebanon were inspired by the U.S. He claimed the U.S. is seeking to sow discord and division to reduce Iran’s influence in those countries.

Over the past few weeks, protesters in Iraq and Lebanon have come out against the Shia government in Baghdad, as well as the terror group Hezbollah. Thursday reports said at least four people were killed and 62 others were injured in Iraq as anti-government protests continue to grip the country. The casualties took place near Tahrir Square in Baghdad on Thursday as hundreds took to the streets. Citizens have been holding weeks-long demonstrations against corruption, a lack of job opportunities and poor basic services in the country.

Iran’s president claimed the U.S. and Israel are trying to maintain their influence in the Middle East.

“America today is no longer as powerful as it was yesterday, and our power today as Muslims is not smaller than yesterday,” stated Rouhani. “Today’s Zionist regime power is not as powerful as yesterday — however, every day they commit more crimes than the day before.”

Rouhani went on to say Iran will continue to export its Islamic revolution to Iraq, Yemen and Syria to secure what he calls its legitimate interests in the region.

