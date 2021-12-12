Iran’s nuclear negotiator says good progress made in nuclear talks



FILE PHOTO: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves after a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

December 12, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said good progress had been made in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna that could quickly pave the way for serious negotiations.

“Our path during the negotiation was successful,” he was quoted as saying on Sunday by Lebanon’s pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV as saying.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Gareth Jones)