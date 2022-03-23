Iran’s foreign minister says nuclear deal “closer than ever”



FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is seen during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher//File Photo FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is seen during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher//File Photo

March 23, 2022

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic and world powers are closer than ever to reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

During a press conference in Damascus alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad he also said Tehran welcomes new talks between Syria and certain Arab countries.

