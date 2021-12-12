Iran’s draft fiscal budget targets 8% growth – president



FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi stands before a meeting with Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, Iran, December 6, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi stands before a meeting with Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran, Iran, December 6, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

December 12, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s draft fiscal budget targets 8% economic growth for the next Iranian year which starts on March 21, President Ebrahim Raisi told parliament on Sunday.

“The growth projects include 4.5% in investment growth and 3.5% in productivity growth,” he added.

