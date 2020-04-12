Iran’s death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474: ministry



File Photo: A man walks between beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS File Photo: A man walks between beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

April 12, 2020

(Reuters) – Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur said.

Iran has been the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by Jason Neely)