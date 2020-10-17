Iran’s death toll from coronavirus above 30,000 – health ministry



FILE PHOTO: An Iranian man wearing a face mask walks on a street after Iranian authorities made it mandatory for all to wear face masks in public following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Tehran Iran October 10, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: An Iranian man wearing a face mask walks on a street after Iranian authorities made it mandatory for all to wear face masks in public following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Tehran Iran October 10, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

(Reuters) – Iran’s new coronavirus death toll has risen by 253 to 30,123, the health ministry said on Saturday, as the number of confirmed cases spiked to 526,490 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,103 new cases had been identified in the past 24 hours.

