Iran’s Ayatollah regime stages ‘protest’ of Floyd’s death, blame U.S. ‘imperialism’, ‘racism’ for disorder

UPDATED 6:54 AM PT — Monday, June 1, 2020

Iran’s Ayatollah regime is taking advantage of apparent racial divisions in the U.S. in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Iranians staged protests across the nation Sunday, where they denounced U.S. police officers in the wake of Floyd’s death. Protesters carried signs reading “Iranians with blacks” and “black lives matter.”

In recent years, the regime has embraced a flurry of far-left activists in America and have blamed — what they call — “American imperialism” for the latest tensions.

“Like all people around the world I was upset because he (George Floyd) was treated really unfairly while he was begging and saying he couldn’t breathe, but the policemen didn’t care at all. I think it was really brutal.”

— Ehsan Ezzati, resident – Tehran, Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded to Iranian accusations of racism by calling out the Ayatollah regime for trying to exterminate the Jewish people as well as for the oppression of homosexuals and woman in the country.