Iran’s Ayatollah regime hopes for $5B lifeline from Russia amid sanctions

UPDATED 5:11 PM PT — Sunday, December 8, 2019

The Ayatollah regime in Iran is planning to use a loan from Russia to offset the crippling effects of the U.S. oil embargo. While speaking in Iranian parliament on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said he’s working to reduce Iran’s reliance on oil revenues in the next fiscal year.

Over the past few weeks, Iran ramped up nuclear enrichment in defiance of international sanctions. The Iranian president said a $5 billion loan from Russia could help the regime support itself amid economic pressure. He said he hopes the EU and China will aid in the regime’s protection as well.

“We hope to bring $5 billion worth of investment from Russia into the country in the next year, through plans that have already been finalized or would be fixed next year,” stated Rouhani. “We have the same plan to receive loans from other countries as well.”

Rouhani also admitted living conditions in Iran have deteriorated due to U.S. sanctions and the regime’s ongoing support for terror. He has promised to make the lives of Iranian people less difficult.

