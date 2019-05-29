Iranian naval mines likely used in UAE tankers attacks: Bolton



FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin/File Photo

May 29, 2019

ABU DHABI (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday that attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates this month were the work of “naval mines almost certainly from Iran”.

Bolton also told reporters in Abu Dhabi that the United States is trying to be prudent in responding to the activities of Iran and its proxies in the region.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington)