Iranian foreign minister condemns U.S. killing of Gen. Soleimani

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:48 PM PT — Friday, January 3, 2020

Iran’s foreign minister said any response to the U.S. airstrike, which killed a top revolutionary guard general, would be out Tehran’s control. During a Friday interview, Javad Zarif said the government has a right to respond anytime, anywhere, and would not be involved in America’s smear campaigns or blackmailing.

He added America’s actions should make U.S. citizens feel unsafe and suggested America will regret attacking their military officials.

“Americans made a big mistake, the response to which will certainly be out of the hands of the Islamic Republic,” stated Zarif. “They took an action of which they will see the consequences without us taking any measures”.

The foreign minister also called the airstrike an “obvious terror attack” and declared the act “cowardly.”

This came after the leader of an Iranian resistance movement called Soleimani’s death an “irreparable blow” to the regime. Maryam Rajavi said following the general’s death, the possibility of overthrowing the ruling regime is now “in reach.”

Rajavi currently serves as the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The leader noted Soleimani was responsible for “numerous deaths” of both Americans and Iranians. She called him “one of the most vicious criminals of Iran’s history.”

She also praised the death of the leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who was also killed in the airstrike.

Despite these remarks, President Trump has made it clear that the airstrike was not undertaken as an act of war and that his administration does not seek a regime change in Iran.

“We took action last night to stop a war, we did not take action to start a war. I have deep respect for the Iranian people. We do not seek a regime change. However, the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbors, must end now.”

– Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States