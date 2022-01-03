Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial



Iraqis, and supporters of Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), gather as they visit the grave of Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis during the second year anniversary of the killing of him and senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. attack, at the Wadi al-Salam cemetery, in Najaf, Iraq January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani Iraqis, and supporters of Hashid Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), gather as they visit the grave of Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis during the second year anniversary of the killing of him and senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. attack, at the Wadi al-Salam cemetery, in Najaf, Iraq January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

January 3, 2022

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge for the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani two years ago unless former U.S. President Donald Trump is put on trial.

“If Trump and (former Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr’s revenge,” Raisi said in a televised speech on Monday.

Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a drone strike ordered by then-president Trump.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by David Clarke)