Iran unveils plan to redesign, expand heavy water reactor

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:03 PM PT — Monday, December 23, 2019

The Ayatollah regime in Iran has unveiled new developments at its heavy water reactor in the city of Arak. On Monday, nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said the reactor will be rebuilt in the near future to increase the output of heavy water. Salehi said parts of the Arak reactor have already resumed operation.

Heavy water is used to slow down reactions at atomic power plants, but it can also be used to produce military grade nuclear material. Iran agreed to reduce heavy water output under the 2015 deal, but Tehran’s latest move could fuel tensions with the U.S. and EU.

Iran is the world’s third largest exporter of heavy water. Reports said the country is hoping to increase its exports of heavy water by expanding the Arak reactor. This will help Iran make up for its losses in oil revenues due to U.S. sanctions.

This came after Iran threatened to step further away from the 2015 nuclear deal and called on European countries to honor their end of the commitment.

“If today and at this moment the Europeans fulfill their commitments, make up for the absence of the United States in the nuclear deal, Iran can roll back a major part of the measures it has taken over the past five, six months,” stated Salehi.

On Sunday, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said if the European countries in the deal hold up their obligations, Iran will take its fifth step away from the agreement. He didn’t detail exactly what this step would be.

Iran took its fourth step away from the deal in November by injecting gas into centrifuges at an underground plant. China and European representatives reportedly met over the weekend to discuss how to best salvage the deal.