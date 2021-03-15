Iran touts new missile base amid soft stance by Biden

OAN Newsroom

Iran unveiled a major ballistic missile facility amid ongoing appeasement by Joe Biden. On Monday, Iranian state media showed video footage of what it called the “missile city,” ran by the Guard of Islamic Revolution.

Iranian officials claimed the facility will serve as an operational base for cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as electronic warfare equipment

The missile base came in yet another violation of UN resolutions by Iran, while Joe Biden is sending more cash to the ayatollah in hopes to restore the nuclear deal.

Iranian Islamic Scholar Mohammad-Bagher Ebadi: A Return to the JCPOA without Complete Annulment of Sanctions – a Pipe Dream; First-Class Idiot Trump Was Replaced by Second-Class Idiot Biden #Iran #JCPOA #Biden pic.twitter.com/JZV0Q1c3TA — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 15, 2021

“Allah be praised, the Islamic Republic has advanced so much militarily that nobody even considers to attack it. Not only is the military option is no longer on America’s table, it’s not underneath the table either. There’s no such thing,” Islamic scholar Mohammad-Bagher Ebadi said. “Unless the sanctions are lifted, there will be no return to the JCPOA.”

Iranian officials also called Biden a “second-class idiot,” saying the future of mutual relations is now in the hands of Iran.

