Iran to exit 2015 nuclear deal, ramps up threats against U.S.

UPDATED 2:30 PM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

On Sunday, Iran’s Ayatollah regime said it will no longer abide by the terms of 2015 nuclear deal. The Foreign Ministry of Iran announced Tehran will take unspecified new steps to boost its nuclear research and development program.

Officials didn’t provide additional details on their further steps. This came after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq last week, which resulted in the death of Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani.

The Ayatollah regime also escalated confrontational rhetoric by calling President Trump a “terrorist in a suit.”

“We recognize this as an act of state terrorism,” stated spokesman Abbas Mousavi. “We have declared this, and we had to declare that any consequences of this action will be on account of those who committed it, especially the terrorist government of the U.S.”

Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah has threatened attacks against U.S. forces and citizens all across the Middle East. On Saturday, an Iranian senior commander identified 35 U.S. targets that the country is considering attacking. This list included Tel Aviv and American ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West, a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there,” stated Gen. Gholamali Abuhamzeh. “Vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago…some 35 U.S. targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach.”

He said Iran reserves the right to take revenge against the U.S. for killing General Soleimani.

President Trump reiterated his stance on Twitter, saying that the U.S. will “fully strike back” if attacked.

These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

He earlier touted America’s military strength and said his administration will not hesitate to send “some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way.”

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

