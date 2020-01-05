Trending

Iran to exit 2015 nuclear deal, ramps up threats against U.S.

Supporters of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah wave flags and placards that say “we vow revenge,” ahead of the leader’s televised speech in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 following the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.  (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:30 PM PT — Sunday, January 5, 2020

On Sunday, Iran’s Ayatollah regime said it will no longer abide by the terms of 2015 nuclear deal. The Foreign Ministry of Iran announced Tehran will take unspecified new steps to boost its nuclear research and development program.

Officials didn’t provide additional details on their further steps. This came after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq last week, which resulted in the death of Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani.

The Ayatollah regime also escalated confrontational rhetoric by calling President Trump a “terrorist in a suit.”

“We recognize this as an act of state terrorism,” stated spokesman Abbas Mousavi. “We have declared this, and we had to declare that any consequences of this action will be on account of those who committed it, especially the terrorist government of the U.S.”

Mourners step over a U.S. flags with pictures of President Trump while waiting for the funeral of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah has threatened attacks against U.S. forces and citizens all across the Middle East. On Saturday, an Iranian senior commander identified 35 U.S. targets that the country is considering attacking. This list included Tel Aviv and American ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West, a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there,” stated Gen. Gholamali Abuhamzeh. “Vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago…some 35 U.S. targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach.”

He said Iran reserves the right to take revenge against the U.S. for killing General Soleimani.

Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Saturday Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

President Trump reiterated his stance on Twitter, saying that the U.S. will “fully strike back” if attacked.

He earlier touted America’s military strength and said his administration will not hesitate to send “some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way.”

Related: President Rouhani: Iran Testing Nuclear Centrifuges To Stand Up To External Pressure

This photo provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force personnel load 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division equipment on C-17 Globemaster aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Spc. Justin Stafford/U.S. Army via AP)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE