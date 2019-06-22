Iran Threat Remains High as Iranian Cyber Attacks Continue Against U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:22 AM PT — Saturday, June 22, 2019

Cyber security firms say they’re seeing an uptick in Iranian cyber attacks against the U.S.

Iran is allegedly targeting U.S. cyber infrastructure in its recent attacks, as tension continues to rise between Washington and Tehran.

Most often, the attacks take the form of a deceptive email, meant to trick users into installing malicious software onto their systems.

Experts say, the report shows the length to which the Iranian regime is going to find out what the next U.S. move will be.

The surge in attacks this month took place around the same time the U.S. blamed Iran for the oil tanker attacks.