Iran supporters, anti-government protesters clash across Iraq in wake of Soleimani killing

Protesters chant anti-U.S. slogans during a demonstration against the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, close to United States’ consulate in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:30 AM PT — Monday, January 6, 2020

Violent clashes broke out across Iraq in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. According to Iraqi authorities Sunday, violent mobs of supporters clashed with anti-government protesters in the cities of Basra and Nassiriya.

At least one protester was killed and dozens were wounded in this latest outbreak of violence. Iraqi anti-government protesters are demanding to reduce the role of Iran in the nation’s domestic affairs, while pro-Iranian mobs are seeking to remove U.S. troops from the country.

Security experts are warning of a rising threat to the U.S. presence in Iraq.

“The Iranians will try to get the U.S. out of Iraq in the next year and I think they’ll be successful…that will leave Iraq free for the Iranians to exercise influence for decades to come,” stated Jon Alterman, director of Middle East program – Center for Strategic and International Studies. “They want to fight in a way where we might not know it is the Iranians.”

Meanwhile, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have labeled the U.S. presence in the country an “occupation” and have vowed to ramp up the fight.

RELATED: Iraq Parliament Passes Resolution To Expel Foreign Troops

