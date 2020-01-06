Iran supporters, anti-government protesters clash across Iraq in wake of Soleimani killing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 AM PT — Monday, January 6, 2020

Violent clashes broke out across Iraq in the wake of the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. According to Iraqi authorities Sunday, violent mobs of supporters clashed with anti-government protesters in the cities of Basra and Nassiriya.

At least one protester was killed and dozens were wounded in this latest outbreak of violence. Iraqi anti-government protesters are demanding to reduce the role of Iran in the nation’s domestic affairs, while pro-Iranian mobs are seeking to remove U.S. troops from the country.

Protest by the supporter’s of Iranian resistance in line for filtering the telegram in Iran#IranProtests #FreeIran #FreeAllProtesters pic.twitter.com/yL6OnGuxOG — mohammadmehdi noori (@MohammadmehdiN) January 4, 2020

Security experts are warning of a rising threat to the U.S. presence in Iraq.

“The Iranians will try to get the U.S. out of Iraq in the next year and I think they’ll be successful…that will leave Iraq free for the Iranians to exercise influence for decades to come,” stated Jon Alterman, director of Middle East program – Center for Strategic and International Studies. “They want to fight in a way where we might not know it is the Iranians.”

Meanwhile, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have labeled the U.S. presence in the country an “occupation” and have vowed to ramp up the fight.