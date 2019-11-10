Iran starts construction of second nuclear reactor at Bushehr plant

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:55 PM PT — Sunday, November 10, 2019

The Islamic Republic of Iran has started construction of a second nuclear reactor at its power plant in Bushehr. Sunday reports said Iranian workers started pouring concrete into the base of the reactor some 440 miles south of Tehran.

The new reactor is being built with help from Russia, which also assisted Iran in launching the Bushehr power plant back in 2011. It is expected to add one thousand megawatts to the Iranian energy system.

“The nuclear industry can potentially be a source of power — it might be one of the main reasons that we are facing a serious challenge with the enemies of our revolution,” stated Ali Akbar Salehi, the director of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization. “They want to take this source of power away from us.”

Iranian officials say the new reactor will boost the nation’s energy independence and help it offset the negative effects of international sanctions. Its construction began after Iran boosted nuclear enrichment beyond levels agreed to under the 2015 nuclear deal.

This comes days after Russia called on Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that the country’s latest deployments of nuclear centrifuges are “understandable,” yet “extremely alarming.” He said Russia remains in compliance with the Iran nuclear deal even though Iran does not.

“We will continue to seek the observance of the obligations of the nuclear deal by all — we continue to comply with our obligations,” stated Lavrov. “We are addressing this call to action to Iran, although we are well aware why Tehran is cutting back on its commitments.”