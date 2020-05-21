Iran says 10,000 of its health workers infected with coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical team wears a protective suit as she collects blood specimens at a testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical team wears a protective suit as she collects blood specimens at a testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS/File Photo

May 21, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Around 10,000 Iranian health workers have been infected with the new coronavirus, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted the deputy health minister as saying on Thursday.

“Around 10,000 health workers have been infected with the deadly disease in Iran and some of them have died,” Qassem Janbabai said, according to ILNA.

