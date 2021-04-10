Iran reveals new centrifuge, can enrich uranium 50 times quicker

OAN Newsroom

Iran unveiled a new nuclear centrifuge it said would allow the nation to enrich uranium much faster than older equipment. According to Iranian state television Saturday, the new centrifuge will be able to enrich uranium 50 times faster than the nation’s first centrifuges.

Iran has begun enriching uranium at up to 20 percent purity, which is nearing weapons-grade levels. This week, the State Department said the U.S. would be open to negotiations with Iran.

Marking its 15th annual National Nuclear Technology Day, #Iran has unveiled its IR-9 centrifuge in further violation of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA). This regime will not abide by any agreement & a U.S. return to the deal will only embolden it.@iaeaorg @StateDept pic.twitter.com/qPG6k5MDno — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) April 10, 2021

“Once again, I stress that all our nuclear activities are peaceful and for non-military purposes,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated. “And just as the Supreme Leader of Iran has emphasized multiple times, based on Islamic ethics and deep understanding, pursuing a destructive weapon that can be a large threat to a large community is not something Iran is doing.”

Iran is seeking to have U.S. sanctions lifted, while the Biden administration is looking for the country to return to the terms of the 2015 Nuclear Deal.