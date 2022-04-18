Trending

Iran President Raisi warns Israel against military action

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi reviews the army troops parade commemorating National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini Monday, April 18, 2022, outside Tehran, Iran. Raisi warned that Israel will be targeted by his country's armed forces if it makes "the tiniest move" against Iran. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:16 PM PT – Monday, April 18 2022

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is warning Israel against military escalation amid ongoing mutual tensions. While speaking at a military parade in Tehran Monday, he warned of possible strikes against “the heart of Israel in case of an armed escalation.”

The Iranian president then stressed, his nation’s armed forces would respond to any military move by Israel. His remarks came after Israeli officials reportedly discussed strikes on Iran’s nuclear objects if the Islamic Republic reinstates a nuclear deal with the Biden administration.

The Iranian President also issued a warning to the Biden administration directly.

“I speak to the Americans: What the White House spokesman announced in front of the world that they have been disgracefully defeated in all of their sanctions in the maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stated. “This is the destiny of those who want to challenge the sacred order of the Islamic Republic.”

Raisi also claimed that Iran defeated the government of Saddam Hussein in Iraq back in the 1980s and he claimed the same could happen to Israel.

