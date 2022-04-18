Iran President Raisi warns Israel against military action

OAN Newsroom

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is warning Israel against military escalation amid ongoing mutual tensions. While speaking at a military parade in Tehran Monday, he warned of possible strikes against “the heart of Israel in case of an armed escalation.”

The Iranian president then stressed, his nation’s armed forces would respond to any military move by Israel. His remarks came after Israeli officials reportedly discussed strikes on Iran’s nuclear objects if the Islamic Republic reinstates a nuclear deal with the Biden administration.

Watch: #Iran’s armed forces will target #Israel’s heart if it makes “the slightest move” against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi tells a miilitary parade. https://t.co/CSKyYgZZoX pic.twitter.com/yvCggZeZAx — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 18, 2022

The Iranian President also issued a warning to the Biden administration directly.

“I speak to the Americans: What the White House spokesman announced in front of the world that they have been disgracefully defeated in all of their sanctions in the maximum pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stated. “This is the destiny of those who want to challenge the sacred order of the Islamic Republic.”

Raisi also claimed that Iran defeated the government of Saddam Hussein in Iraq back in the 1980s and he claimed the same could happen to Israel.

