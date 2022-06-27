Iran launches rocket amid Biden’s push to restore 2015 deal

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:49 AM PT – Monday, June 27, 2022

Iran launched a space rocket with a satellite carrier amid the Biden administration’s efforts to restore the failed 2015 nuclear deal. According to Iranian media Sunday, the solid-fuel rocket was successfully launched from a launch pad in the desert in an undisclosed part of the country.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian and European Union diplomats agreed to resume working on bringing back the 2015 nuclear deal. EU officials appeared unfazed by advances in Iran’s missile program that security experts need to be part of the nuclear deal.

“In the coming days, they will start again with close contacts between the US and the Iranians,” stated Josep Borrell, Chief of EU Diplomacy. “That’s good news and let’s hope that this will bring the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) again on track. ”

Iran launches ZulJanah satellite carrying rocket from the Imam Khomeini space center southeast of Semnan. pic.twitter.com/6Eeuw3VHv4 — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) June 26, 2022

Iranian officials have insisted the rocket launch does not violate a United Nations Security Council resolution, which bars the country from conducting activities involving ballistic missiles. Despite this, the US believes it, in fact, does violate the agreement and the move could lead to the delivery of nuclear weapons.

The US and Iran are expected to negotiate in the coming days with many expecting attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which was abandoned under the Trump administration. The 45th president called the deal “horrible” and “one-sided.”