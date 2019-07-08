Iran is not looking for war with any country: Iran army chief



FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) – Iran is not looking for war with any country, Iranian army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Monday, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States after the Islamic Republic shot down an American drone last month.

Iranian officials have said the drone was in their airspace while Washington has said the drone was flying over international waters.

