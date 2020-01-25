Iran has capacity to enrich at any percentage: deputy head of nuclear agency



FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

January 25, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – If Iranian authorities make the decision, Iran’s nuclear agency has the capacity to enrich uranium at any percentage, the deputy head of Iran’s nuclear agency said in a report that the agency posted on its official website on Saturday.

“At the moment, if (Iranian authorities) make the decision, the Atomic Energy Organization, as the executor, will be able to enrich uranium at any percentage,” Ali Asghar Zarean said.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by David Evans)