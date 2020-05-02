Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156



FILE PHOTO - Iranian women wearing protective face masks and gloves walk in a mountain following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 30, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS FILE PHOTO - Iranian women wearing protective face masks and gloves walk in a mountain following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 30, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

May 2, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s death toll from new coronavirus increased by 65 in the past 24 hours to 6,156 on Saturday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the hardest hit Middle Eastern countries, has reached 96,448, he said, adding that 2,787 were in critical condition.

