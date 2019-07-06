Iran cleric says Britain should be ‘scared’ of Tehran’s reaction to tanker seizure: Fars



A British Royal Navy patrol vessel guards the oil supertanker Grace 1, that's on suspicion of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, as it sits anchored in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca A British Royal Navy patrol vessel guards the oil supertanker Grace 1, that's on suspicion of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, as it sits anchored in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

DUBAI (Reuters) – An Iranian cleric warned Britain on Saturday about Tehran’s retaliation for the capture of an Iranian supertanker by Royal Marines in Gibraltar, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted Mohammad Ali Mousavi Jazayeri as saying.

“I am openly saying that Britain should be scared of Iran’s retaliatory measures over the illegal seizure of the Iranian oil tanker,” said the cleric, who is a member of the powerful clerical body, the Assembly of Experts.

British Royal Marines seized the supertanker Grace 1 on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, a dramatic step that drew Tehran’s fury and could escalate its confrontation with the West.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)