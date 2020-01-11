Iran apologizes for ‘accidentally’ shooting down Ukrainian plane

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:36 AM PT — Saturday, January 11, 2020

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is apologizing for their actions, which led to the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752. During Saturday’s press conference, members of the Revolutionary Guard took full responsibility for wrongly striking the Ukrainian plane down and claimed it was “unintentionally” seen as a “hostile target.”

“If there was a mistake, one of our guards made that mistake. Because that guard is under our order, we are responsible for him. We have to be accountable. Neither the Armed Forces were intent on maintain secrecy, nor the army. It was a routine and we are sorry for that.”

– Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

LISTEN: General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ aerospace division, accepts "full responsibility" for the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian jetliner pic.twitter.com/Lam3hu0JLS — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 11, 2020

The conference followed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s statement, which described the incident as “horrific” and “regrettable.”

Rouhani also offered his condolences and said the individuals responsible for the error will be reported immediately to Iran’s military court.

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

The incident happened Wednesday shortly after the plane took off from Tehran’s international airport. All 176 passengers on board were killed in the crash, including 63 Canadian citizens.

In the wake of Iran’s admission of guilt, Ukrainian officials are demanding the nation’s cooperation in a full investigation. The head of Ukraine International Airlines revealed the airline was not made aware of any threat when the plane took off and was in contact with the plane up until the moment it was hit by an Iranian missile.

The airline official added they accepted the admission of guilt from Iran because it vindicated the airline, proving it was not responsible for the tragic incident.

“We’ve accepted this information today because it, once again, means that there will be no more insinuations on whether our company has done anything wrong in regards to the safety of the flight,” stated UIA President Evgeny Dykhne. “We have always been and always will be a confident and safe airline with the most qualified personnel from all over Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded Iran continue cooperating with investigators, offer compensation for the families of the victims and release an official apology.

Talked to @HassanRouhani. Acknowledging plane shot down is a step in the right direction. I insist on immediately completing identification of the bodies & their return to Ukraine. The perpetrators must be held accountable. We look forward to further legal & technical cooperation — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 11, 2020

Currently, 45 professionals from Ukraine are in Iran to aid in the investigation and attempt to establish a path to justice.