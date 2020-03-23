IOC member Pound says Tokyo Olympics to be postponed: report



FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound, poses in his offices in Montreal, Quebec, Canada February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi FILE PHOTO: International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound, poses in his offices in Montreal, Quebec, Canada February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

March 23, 2020

(Reuters) – International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said on Monday the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a USA Today report.

The report said the July 24-Aug. 9 Tokyo Olympics will likely be held in 2021 with the details to be worked out in the next four weeks.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris)