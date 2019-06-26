Investor Icahn steps up fight to replace four Occidental directors



FILE PHOTO: Investor Carl Icahn responds to a question at a meeting to announce the findings of the Lazard Report in New York, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky FILE PHOTO: Investor Carl Icahn responds to a question at a meeting to announce the findings of the Lazard Report in New York, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

(Reuters) – Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday stepped up his fight against Occidental Petroleum’s board of directors, signaling he plans to seek support to call a shareholder meeting where he could put up a slate of four board candidates.

Starting off a proxy fight, Icahn, in a statement to Occidental shareholders, sought a record date that calls on the oil and gas producer to establish which shareholders could petition to hold a special meeting.

“It is important to add new directors to Occidental’s Board of Directors to oversee future extraordinary transactions like the Anadarko transaction and to ensure that they are not consummated without stockholder approval when appropriate,” Icahn said in a statement https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/797468/000114420419032488/tv524190_prec14a.htm to shareholders on Wednesday.

Icahn sued Occidental in May over its $38 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp and called the deal “fundamentally misguided and hugely overpriced”, which was the first sign that he may try to replace Occidental’s directors and push for asset sales.

The activist investor, who has built a stake worth $1.6 billion in Occidental as of May 30, said on Wednesday the company “currently has a lack of effective corporate governance”.

Occidental did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The oil and gas producer’s bid for Anadarko topped one by Chevron Corp and includes a $10 billion financing deal with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The merger of the two U.S. shale producers would increase Occidental’s debt to around $40 billion. Icahn, in his lawsuit filed in Delaware Court of Chancery in May, had sought access to the oil producer’s financial records and details of negotiations.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-anadarko-petrol-m-a-negotiations/anadarko-pressed-occidental-for-cash-expecting-investor-opposition-filing-idUSKCN1T821T that Anadarko Petroleum exacted a top price for itself by repeatedly spurning Occidental’s approaches and pushing for all-cash offers, according to securities filings.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)