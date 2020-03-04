Intu’s planned 1-billion pound equity raise falls through the cracks



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Trafford Centre shopping centre in Manchester, Britain, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Super/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Trafford Centre shopping centre in Manchester, Britain, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Super/File Photo

(Reuters) – Britain’s Intu <INTUP.L> said on Wednesday it was scrapping its planned equity raise of between 1 billion pounds and 1.5 billion pounds ($1.92 billion), as uncertainties in equity and retail property markets prevented some investors from committing money into the debt-laden mall operator.

The owner of Manchester’s Trafford Centre was planning a cash call by the end of February to shore up its balance sheet, hit by the collapse of a number of major British retail chains in the past year.

Wrangling with a tougher economy, Intu has had to deal with company voluntary agreements – an insolvency procedure used by retailers to restructure leases – from brands including Debenhams, Toys R Us, House of Fraser, New Look and HMV.

Meanwhile, other retailers are shifting to online sales in a bid to cut costs.

However, the company said it had received expressions of interest to explore alternative capital structures and asset sales and will “broaden its conversations” with stakeholders to discuss the options.

“The board believes the current uncertainty in the equity markets and retail property investment markets precluded a number of potential investors from committing capital into the business,” Intu said in a statement.

Intu, which has 20 centres across the UK and Spain, added that it would “continue to keep under review the feasibility of an equity raise”.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)