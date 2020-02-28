Intesa Sanpaolo hires four additional advisers for UBI Banca bid



FILE PHOTO: UBI Banca Popolare Commercio & Industria logo is seen in Milan, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo FILE PHOTO: UBI Banca Popolare Commercio & Industria logo is seen in Milan, Italy, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) – Intesa Sanpaolo <ISP.MI> has picked JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Equita Sim as advisers for its bid on rival UBI Banca <UBI.MI>, Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Friday.

The four investment banks join Mediobanca, which was already advising Intesa Sanpaolo on the deal.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie)