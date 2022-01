FILE PHOTO: Protesters march during a rally against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah FILE PHOTO: Protesters march during a rally against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

January 2, 2022

CAIRO (Reuters) – Internet services appear to be disrupted in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Sunday ahead of planned protests, Reuters witnesses said.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Mark Potter)