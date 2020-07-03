Intel to invest $253 million in Reliance’s digital unit



FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

July 3, 2020

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Reliance Industries Ltd <RELI.NS> said on Friday that Intel Corp <INTC.O> would buy a 0.39% stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 18.95 billion rupees ($253.55 million).

Including Intel’s investment, Jio Platforms will have raised a total of 1.18 trillion rupees from investors.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)