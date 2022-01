FILE PHOTO: An Intel Corporation logo is seen on a sticker on a laptop for sale in Queens, New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An Intel Corporation logo is seen on a sticker on a laptop for sale in Queens, New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

January 21, 2022

(Reuters) – Intel Corp said on Friday it would invest $20 billion to build two new plants in Ohio that would develop and manufacture advanced semiconductor chips, as it races to catch up with rivals in other parts of the world.

