Intel says new chip technology is six months behind, shares drop 6%



FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

July 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Intel Corp <INTC.O> said on Thursday its new 7nm chip technology was six months behind schedule, sending its shares down 6% in extended trading.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of about $18.2 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $17.9 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)